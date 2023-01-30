BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley Police Department is currently taking applications for their 2023 Citizen’s Police Academy.

The classes will be starting Tuesday March 14th, 2023. They will be held on Tuesday’s from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. You can print off the application from the Beckley Police Department’s website: https://beckley.org/citizens-police-academy/.

The Citizen’s Police Academy is a class coordinated by the Beckley Police Department. The academy classes are designed to bring citizens and Police closer together through training and hands-on learning.

In addition to classroom training, the Citizen’s Police Academy provides:

Riding with patrol officers

Tour and observe the Emergency Operation Center (911)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone is encouraged to participate as long as they are 18 years or older. After filling out the application, the application must be brought in person, mailed, emailed, or faxed to:

Sgt. David J. Bailey, Community Resource Officer at 501 Neville Street Beckley, WV 25801

The Office number is (304) 256-1847, and Fax is (304) 256-1731.

The Deadline to apply for the class in Friday March 3rd, 2023.