GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — On September 23, 2023, Sounds of Appalachia will be at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve’s Grandview Amphitheater.

From 12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on September 23, 2023, you can explore Appalachian tradition through music. You can enjoy your afternoon at the park in the Grandview Amphitheater at the free concert by listening to the diverse music with performances by regional musicians.

Begin the day with a ranger talk at 12:30 p.m. on Mountain Traditions: Origins of Appalachian Instruments, and stay to enjoy the following musical performances and the views from the nearby scenic overlooks at the park.

1:00 – 2:00 pm Long Point String Band

2:30 – 3:30 pm Lady D and Mission

4:00 – 6:00 pm Sounds of Gospel featuring Gospel Singaleers, Sounds of God, Mount

Vernon, and Unique Hairston

This musical event is a part of Southern West Virginia’s 2023 Hidden History Happenings event that goes from September 9, 2023 to October 15, 2023.

Details about the event including program descriptions, dates, times, and meeting locations can be found here. Most of the programs are free, however there are some that will require advance reservations. Make sure to wear comfortable shoes and to bring water for guided hikes. Schedule updates and programs can be found on the website.