ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University will be hosting the 2023 West Virginia Potters’ Gathering.

The Potters’ Gathering will take place at the Athens campus from November 3, 2023 through November 5, 2023.

The gathering will include demonstrations, lectures by veteran potters, a student art show, and vendor sales. Potters and pottery enthusiasts are welcome to attend.

The guest for the 2023 West Virginia Potters’ Gathering is Josh DeWeese. He is a professor of Art teaching ceramics at Montana State University in Bozeman, and is also the cofounder of the International Wild Clay Research Project at Montana State University, which promotes the use of local materials and sustainable practices in the ceramic arts. He received a Montana Governor’s Award in the Arts in 2022, has exhibited and taught workshops internationally, and his work is a part of many private and public collections.

The Potters’ Gathering is free to attend, however registration is recommended for planning purposes.

An events schedule and registration for the 2023 West Virginia Potters’ Gathering can be found here. An optional charge is available at registration for an event shirt.

2023 is the second year that the event has been held at Concord University. The West Virginia Potters’ Gathering is a tradition that spans over 40 years, and is where potters from across the state can gather to learn new skills, share ideas, and celebrate the tradition of pottery.