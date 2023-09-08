ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Enjoy a wide variety of events and sunflowers at the WV Sunflower Festival on the the first two Saturdays in September.

On September 2 and 3, 2023 and September 9 and 10, 2023, the West Virginia Sunflower Festival returns with thousands of sunflowers, vendors, and more. Sunflowers are not the only thing to enjoy at this event, there will be craft vendors, music, entertainment including Lee Dean/Swinging with Sinatra, Elvis & Johnny Cash only on Saturdays, the largest outdoor bounce pad in the state, an enchanted forest fairy garden with a scavenger hunt, a tractor pulled bucking cow barrel train ride, food trucks and vendors, and even a butterfly release on both Saturday’s at 2pm that you will not want to miss out on.

There will even be professional photographer opportunities, or you are can even bring your own camera and take some photos with the sunflowers. For professional photography opportunities, be sure to go see one of the photographers at the festival. The sunflower fields will be available daily with appointments for the three weeks the flowers will be in bloom, although the festival itself is only the first two weekends of September.

Come out and enjoy these opportunities no matter if you come by yourself or with your family, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

More information about the festival, vendors, directions, and tickets can be found here and on the West Virginia Sunflower Festival Facebook page.