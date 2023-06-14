Quality wine bottle stoppers help maximize the shelf life and taste of all wine varietals.

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Wine flies when you are having fun, and there will be plenty of fun, and of course wine, at the 2023 West Virginia Spring Wine Festival.

The 24th annual festival will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Daniel Vineyards in Crab Orchard, Raleigh County.

There will be wine from five different West Virginia wineries, food and craft vendors, live music from local artists, and oh, did we mention wine? The wineries featured at this year’s festival are Daniel Vineyards, Crab Orchard; Forks of Cheat Winery, Morgantown; Stone Road Vineyard, Elizabeth; Kirkwood Winery, Summersville; and Old-World Libations, Union.

The live music will kick off at 11am. Lady D will perform from 1pm-3pm, then Jay Milam will take the stage from 3pm-6pm.

The event starts at 11am and runs until 6pm. Admission is $15 per person with a valid ID and only cash will be accepted. A commemorative wine glass is free with admission.

The wine festival will go on rain or shine. No pets or coolers will be allowed, but attendees can bring lawn chairs and blankets.