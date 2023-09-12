HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Department of West Virginia Marine Corps League is holding an event to honor a fallen Marine.

On Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 8:00 A.M. until 10:45 P.M., Marine Corps League Detachment #1461 is partnering with the American Brother Foundation for the 2nd Annual USMC Sgt. Mecot Camara Memorial Ruck. A ruck is a heavy weighted pack that can be worn while running or carrying out other tasks.

The event is taking place at Blue Stone State Park in Hinton, WV. This event was created in USMC Sgt. Mecot Camara’s honor after he was killed in the Beirut Bombing, which happened in 1983.

This is a 10 mile ruck, which will start at the Bluestone Turnpike Trail and will travel from Bluestone State Park to Pipestem Resort State Park.

By joining this ruck event, it is a great way honor those who have fallen in the line of duty or have not come home. It is also a great way to honor veterans as well.

To register and to get more information on this event, please go to americanbrotherfoundation.org.