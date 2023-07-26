GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — How about a band that’s ‘all that jazz’ and more?

From covering the Foo Fighters to bringing out the horns, the 2nd Marine Division Band jammed out on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the National Scout Jamboree in front of the scouts.

The Jacksonville, North Carolina-based band said they play at hundreds of events each year, ranging from events like the jamboree to retirements and ceremonies.

“Our main focus is to bring music to the communities and really inspire everyone and everyone in this country to continue loving the US. And, you know, we do it through our music in every way possible,” members of the band said.

There is a musician enlistment option program with the Marines for those passionate for music that also want to fight for our country.