CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Three West Virginia restaurants are considered some of the best places to enjoy wine, according to the 2023 Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Awards.

The Restaurant Awards is an international awards program that showcases the best in restaurant wine service. They feature 3,505 dining destinations in three categories: Award of Excellence; Best of Award of Excellence; and the Grand Award.

The Wonder Bar Steakhouse in Clarksburg has received the Award of Excellence since 2014, according to Wine Spectator’s website.

The Main Dining Room at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs has received the Best of Award of Excellence since 2016, and the Final Cut Steakhouse since 2018.

“In a time of technological innovation, restaurants offer the human experience diners are hungry for—listening to their customers and offering personalized experience,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher of Wine Spectator. “This annual issue celebrates the places where wine is at the top of that conversation. I’m pleased to congratulate all 3,505 restaurants for their dedication to wine and wine-loving diners.”