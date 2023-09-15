MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The local community in Mount Hope has a weekend full of jubilee-filled events as the 32nd Annual Mount Hope Jubilee returns!

The committee for the Mount Hope Jubilee announced the Mount Hope Jubilee will kick-off on Friday, September 15, 2023. Starting that Friday, an alumni gathering, sponsored by the Mount Hope Alumni Association and the Mount Hope Jubilee Committee, will be held at the old YMCA building which is now the Mount Hope Community building.

The alumni gathering starts at 5 p.m. and is followed by a live performance by Kelcey Wolf and then 2 hours of Doo Wop style music provided by Bob Dorado. The first day will wrap up with a fireworks display provided by the Mount Hope Fire Department.

Saturday, September 16, 2023 will be the day of the actual Mount Hope Jubilee where from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. attendees can enjoy live music, food vendors, crafts and a car show featuring four specialty trophies. Starting at 10 a.m. the parade will begin its course through Mount Hope followed by a various selection of musical performances from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day is ended with a rubber duck race starting at 3 p.m.

This event is free to the public with various vendors requiring funds. For more information on vendor setups call (304)673-3984. For more information on entering the car show call (304)573-6467.