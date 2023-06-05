SOUTHERN WEST VIRGINIA, WV (WVNS) – A very important day is coming up for us here at 59News.

June 16th is our Founders Day of Caring, where we join Nexstar stations all across the country in giving back to our communities.

We’re partnering with the United Way of Southern West Viriginia, the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley, Greenbrier County sheriff’s department, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department and the Princeton Rescue Squad to collect donations for food pantries around our area.

Trena Dacal, Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia, said food pantries are an important part of United Way’s community service.

“Food pantries are a huge part of our coverage area. We support several within the seven counties we cover in Southern West Virginia. What we’ve seen you know traditionally is that there are always people who need to visit food pantries to stretch out their monthly budget and help bridge that gap,” said Dacal.

Dacal also said with the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented, more and more people are having to visit food pantries to help make ends meet.

Be sure to stop by one of our locations in Princeton, Lewisburg, and Beaver on June 16th to pay us a visit and help fill the boot!