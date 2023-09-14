SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – The 59News team had a ‘blast from the past’ Thursday when they visited Shady Spring Middle School to speak to students about their careers.

Vickie Osborne is the Arts and Communication teacher at Shady Spring Middle School. Her class has recently been creating their own broadcast and learning about the news world.

59News team members Phelicity Robinson, Bradley Wells, Joe Fitzwater and Rivers Upchurch spoke about their news careers. Two students from Osborne’s second period class spoke about what they learned.

“I learned that broadcasting can be really fun, because of all the experiences you get. It would be a very adventurous job,” said Jace Bailey.



“There’s a lot of things that go on, and you have to be patient and calm, said Leah Price.



Students had the opportunity to ask any questions they could think of. The classroom was full of news ideas and interesting questions. Some students even said they are now interested in a future career in broadcasting.

Who knows, you may see some of these students in the future at 59News!