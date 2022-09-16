BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – $98,000 worth of grants for litter control are coming to sanitary boards, county commissions, and cities across Southern West Virginia

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program has announced the recipients of its Litter Control matching grants totaling over $98,000. The grants were awarded to local applicants listed below:

City of Beckley Sanitary Board: ($5,000) The funding will be used to purchase two in-stream litter control devices.

Fayette County Solid Waste Authority: ($5,000) The funding will be used to assist with dumpster rental, landfill fees, fuel for litter control officer’s vehicle and supplies to conduct county cleanup events.

Mercer County Commission: ($5,000) The funding will be used to assist with litter control supplies for county cleanup events.

Mercer County Solid Waste Authority: ($2,500) The funding will be used to assist with litter control supplies for county cleanup events.

Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority: ($5,000) The funding will be used to assist with fuel and maintenance for vehicles utilized by the County’s litter control officers.

Wyoming County Solid Waste Authority: ($4,000) The funding be used to assist with uniforms, fuel, and vehicle maintenance for the County’s litter control officer.

Funding for the litter control program is generated from 50% of civil penalties imposed upon persons convicted of unlawful disposal of litter and state agency facility recycling revenue pursuant to West Virginia Code §22-15A-4 and §22-15A-5.