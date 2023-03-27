CLIFFTOP, WV (WVNS) – A new partially paved trail is open in Babcock State Park. Governor Jim Justice officially opened the over 5-mile trek on Monday.

The governor hopes the new trail encourages more people to come to the park.

Jimmy Wriston, Secretary for the Department of Transportation, said he is proud of everyone that was able to put the trail together.

“We moved mountains, we put pipes in, we fixed slides & we even put a new bridge in. We put a good base in, we cleaned out all the ditches so the water can stay out of the way. This was a big job for the DOH to take on,” Wriston said.

Wriston added the trail is perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy a good bike ride across the park.