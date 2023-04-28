BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, West Virginia had an estimated 1,341 people in the state experiencing homelessness in January 2020. Matthew Helton was one of those 13 hundred.

Before, Helton was living a normal life, never did drugs, went to college at Concord University, ran a contracting business and had a wife and three kid. From the outside it looked like Helton had it all figured out, but on the inside that was not the case.

“I did have mental health issues that I didn’t bring up, and that went undiagnosed, they were never really talked about because when I was a kid, you didn’t really talk about those things that made you weak, especially if you were a guy,” said Helton.

In Helton’s early 30’s, he was injured and given pain pills. The injury eventually went away, but the use of the pain pills did not. He said he continued to use them to deal and cope with life. The pills eventually progressed to heroin, meth, and eventually a life as a homeless man on the streets in 2018.

“At that point I was such a shell of myself and just so out of left field with my thoughts. I didn’t care anymore. I cared about my family, don’t get me wrong, but I was like I have no hope.”

Helton spent time in Beckley, Princeton, Huntington and Charleston, just trying to make ends meet. He made his way to Huntington around Christmas of 2019.

He tried to get help at a halfway house while he was in Huntington, but during his few days there, he discovered that a drug dealer was running the halfway house. That is when he voluntarily left and when almost all hope was lost.

“When I had nothing else, no other hope. The possibility of being with her (wife) and the kids again kept me alive,” Helton said with tears in his eyes.

That sliver of hope was when his trek back to Beckley began.

“I took off walking and I walked back from Huntington to Charleston in the snow, in the rain, it was 40 something miles. It took me 2 days and then I got there, and I found an abandon house and I was like what am I going to do. I am stuck in a town I don’t know, and I have nowhere to go,” Helton said full of emotions. “I was going to Walmart and stealing food every day to eat and of course I prayed this whole time, and I always knew God existed.”

Once Helton got to Charleston, he said he hunkered down in a big church on a corner of a street where he stayed for a few nights. Helton said that God was speaking to him and telling him to go speak to the Pastor. He did not want to, but he did anyway.

He said the pastor talked to him for hours, fed him and bought him a bus ticket back to Beckley; that was in January of 2020.

“I ended up back on the street, and I was there till about April and God sent two or three different messengers to me out in the streets,” Helton said. “One time my sister came, and they just talked to me about coming to Brian’s Safehouse.”

In April of 2020, Helton joined Brian’s safehouse. A year of his life where he worked to find himself, getting down to the root of his issues and learning to live a life full of service to others.

“When you serve other people and you give people a purpose, you give people value and worth you make them feel like they are apart of something then they bond to that, they have a reason to live,” Helton said.

Helton graduated from Brian’s Safehouse three years ago, where he is still actively involved as a volunteer.

He also got back to his contracting business which has come full circle as some of the guys from the safehouse now work there too.

Lastly, his family. They are now whole again, living happily as a family of five.

“I always tell the guys here that the treasure of my life is just the brokenness that I went through. When you are broken you are open to new ideas to try things differently, you can submit to a new way of life,” Helton said.

A life that once drug him down, but is now filled with purpose and gratitude with God as his guide.