BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — AAA is excited to announce that they will be partnering with Apple in a unique and life-saving way.

Apple will be providing Emergency Roadside Service for iPhone users that live in remote locations. They will be providing this assistance through their new iPhone 15 and their iPhone 14. The phones will be able to connect to Roadside Assistance via satellite even when there is no Wi-Fi or cellular service available in these remote locations.

“You get in these areas where, you know, it’s hilly and it’s a rural area and you break down, it can be difficult to call for help. So we’re trying to keep everyone safe out there and to be able to access Roadside Services when they need them,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, Public Affairs Manager with AAA Bluegrass.

iPhone users that need to request Roadside Assistance will have to answer a few questions before chatting with AAA via satellite, in which they will have guidance on how to stay connected while using the service. In this way, AAA is able to extend their support to other iPhone users and millions of other members and non-members.

“They would use their phone and use the satellite technology. They will go through a brief questionnaire to figure out their needs and receive instructions on how to be sure that they’re connected via the satellite and then they’ll be able to access roadside services,” added Hawkins.

People do not have to be a member of AAA to receive this service, but if you are not a member, you will have to pay a fee. Once the questionnaire is answered, members or non-members will immediately be connected via satellite. This advanced technology that powers Emergency SOS via satellite was started by Apple in 2022.

If you are not a member, AAA is happy to provide non-members with discounts and other services at a low cost.