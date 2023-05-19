GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) — Work on the access to the Grandview area, which includes trails, will be temporarily closed for resurfacing.

On Monday, May 22, 2023, work will begin on the main road leading into the park. Work will take about 2 days to finish with permitting weather. Access to parking lots and trailheads will be closed as work is completed.

May 24, 2023, is the anticipated date for the work to be finished. Any changes or updates will be posted on the park’s website.

To stay updated on all activities, events, and closures in the park, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/neri.