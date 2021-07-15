U.S. 219 near Greenbrier-Pocahontas County line reopened to one lane after accident

RENICKS VALLEY, WV (WVNS) — An accident near a West Virginia county line temporarily shut down a highway.

Greenbrier County dispatchers said the call for an accident came in at 6:44 p.m. Thursday at U.S. 219 and Cliff Lane. The intersection lies between Renicks Valley and Droop.

Dispatchers confirmed only one vehicle was involved and no injuries were reported. After being initially shut down, U.S. 219 is reopened to one lane of traffic. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes until further notice.

Greenbrier County deputies are investigating, while Renick Volunteer firefighters are at the scene.

