PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – One local county wants to be prepared if the worst every happens in their schools.

Wyoming County Emergency Management held an active shooter drill Friday morning at Westside High School to have law enforcement and first responders prepared in case of this type of emergency happens in Wyoming County school.

Both School Teachers and students participated as actors in the drill 911 Director Dean Meadows says this type of training gives them an idea of what the areas the different departments need to improve.

“It’s never something you ever want to happen, that’s for sure but we’re in a situation where we see so many things happen like this in areas around us and other states and such. We want to try our best to be prepared.” Dean Meadows, Wyoming County 911 Director

This drill at Westside was postponed two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.