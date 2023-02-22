GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – Active Southern West Virginia is hosting Run the Summit in April.

Run the Summit, put on by Active Southern West Virginia offers several races designed for the novice to the expert runner. There will be a 5k, a 10k and a half marathon at the Summit. An Appalachian themed lunch will be served. The whole event takes place April 8th at the Bechtel Summit.

Melanie Seiler, executive director of Active Southern West Virginia says races like this help people set goals in their personal fitness.

“The races are a big highlight of our year. We do a number of races all throughout the year and what that does is raises funds for our community programs. It’s just a great way people can experience a race either as a goal people want to set in their personal fitness.” Melanie Seiler, executive director of Active Southern West Virginia

For more details on how to register for the event, visit Run the Summit’s webpage here.