BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Woodrow Wilson High School made a post on Facebook earlier in the week stating that middle school aged children must have an adult with them in order to enter their home game this Friday.

This measure, which according to Principal Ryan Stafford, is generally known, has been pushed to the forefront as a reminder for parents.

I think it’s generally well known that being a school function our primary desire, our primary responsibility is to provide an entertaining and fun and safe environment Ryan Stafford | Principal, Woodrow Wilson High School

Safety, as well as entertainment, are priorities at events like this in order to make them enjoyable for everyone involved.

The Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles will be playing their rival, the Oak Hill Red Devils Friday, October 26, 2023, at Woodrow Wilson’s Van Meter Stadium. Kick off starts at 7 PM.