CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — With the storm system still moving its way through the Mountain State, strong winds are causing power outages leaving residents with no power.

Although this is a concern, Phil Moye, Spokesman for Appalachian Power expressed that crews from American Electric Power have been monitoring the storm closely and continue to stay alert and ready to take on any other issues that may arise from the inclement weather.

“We knew it was going to bring high winds, and then a lot of rain behind that, and that’s kind of a recipe for power outages because, you know, as many trees as we have, when we get high winds, and I mean it was really whistling through here, last night and this morning, you occasionally get trees that fall and that causes a power outage when it hits a powerline, Moye explained.

Until this weather passes, there is currently no estimated time when power will be restored.