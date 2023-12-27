BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The landmark King Tut Drive-In building is now gone, after changing ownership in August and being demolished earlier this month.

The mayor of Beckley said on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, that King Tut was part of the city’s fabric and held many memories for those who grew up in Beckley, especially the mayor’s childhood Babe Ruth baseball league.

“As kids will do, between games, we would go through the stands taking little contributions, so we could go over to King Tut to buy a pizza,” recalled Mayor Rappold. “Which we did.”

Later, Mayor Rappold said, his own son, now 46, made special trips to Beckley while in college in Morgantown, in order to eat at King Tut.

The mayor said he has fond memories of John McKay. The McKay family owned the drive-in for most of its operation.

Mayor Rappold also says he was saddened to learn of the December 23, 2023, death of former co-owner Michelle McKay, the late wife of co-owner Dave McKay.