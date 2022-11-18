CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey supported the Friday 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Ruling that found the Horseracing Integrity Safety Act wrong and unconstitutional.

“Ensuring the health and safety of race horses remains important and we can do so in a manner that respects state sovereignty – a far cry from the impact of the Horseracing Integrity Safety Act. This Act would have taken away much of West Virginia’s constitutional authority to regulate horse safety and health, give it to a private company and then make West Virginia pay for it.” Attorney General Morrisey

The courts ruled in favor of opponents of the act in Louisiana, West Virginia and Texas.

The Act was intended to create a private, nonprofit corporation that has the power to put government rules into law that regulate doping, medication control and racetrack safety in horseracing, which has been observed and regulated by other states.