CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is asking the public to be cautious when having packages delivered to their homes this holiday season.

During this time, packages are more likely to be delivered to the home. Due to this, thieves are more likely to steal and go through these packages.

“Who doesn’t love the convenience of online shopping? Make sure that you don’t inadvertently entice thieves by leaving packages unattended. These porch pirates will prey upon any opportunity to steal your joy this season,” said Attorney General Morrisey.

It is suggested that people who do get packages delivered to their homes during the holiday season should get them sent to their workplace, a trusted neighbor, or a postal pick up, such as a P.O. Box instead. This situation has also caused video doorbells to become more popular.

The Attorney General has also warned of other scams during this time such as the “parcel-waiting” scheme, which can jeopardize a person’s information when trying to confirm a delivery that was made for them.

Anyone who believes they have been the victim of any of these types of holiday scams should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808, or file a complaint online at www.ago.wv.gov.