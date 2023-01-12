OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Vandalia Health System (Vandalia Health), which is the parent company for Charleston Area Medical Center, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Plateau Medical Center from a subsidiary of Community Health Systems.

The transaction will go through regular approvals and the deal is expected to close by the end of March 2023.

“As a critical access hospital, Plateau Medical Center plays an important role in the Oak Hill community and beyond. We are excited they are joining CAMC and Vandalia,” said David Ramsey, President & CEO of Vandalia Health.

Once the transaction is complete, Charleston Area Medical Center will maintain hospital operations and continue working with employees and members of the medical staff to deliver services to the region.