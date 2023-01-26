ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – Do you love books? Do you love love? If you answered yes to both of these questions, make a Valentine’s Day date to be at the Alderson Public Library!

This February the library is hosting a Valentine’s Day party for local kids.

The library will give away books, puzzles and goodie bags, and librarian Rose Spencer will teach the kids how to make hot air balloons.

“We’ve got a paper-mache ball, and then we’ve got paper straws so we’re eco-friendly. Then we’ve got these little baskets,” said Spencer. “We’re going to let the kids decorate them and then they get a little stuffed animal and candy to put inside of them.”

The Valentine’s Day fun takes place at the library in Alderson, starting at one in the afternoon on February 11th.