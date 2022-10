ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – The town of Alderson and Alderson Main Street will celebrate the first ever Fall Festival on the Bridge this year.

The festival will include live music, community vendors, an art car painting demonstration, and a straw bale scarecrow contest open to local businesses, individuals and organizations.

The fall fun takes place on the Alderson Memorial Bridge on Saturday, October 15th, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m