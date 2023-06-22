ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Summer is officially here, meaning there is a lot of events to look forward to, including the Fourth of July!

While many look forward to celebrating the Fourth of July, a lot of locals are looking forward to Alderson’s Annual Fourth of July Celebration. With so much to do, this event is known as the largest Fourth of July celebration in the Mountain State and has become known as West Virginia’s best Fourth of July celebration, according to greenbrierwv.com.

Starting from Saturday, June 24, 2023 to Wednesday, July 5, 2023, this multi-day event will feature everything from live music, food and craft vendors, to the Firemen’s Rodeo and river events and Ducks on the Greenbrier Rubber Duck Race, and much more! And of course, the night ends with a beautiful Grand Fireworks Display.

For an event schedule and more information on this event, please visit alderson4th.com or visit their Facebook page at Alderson 4th of July Celebration.