PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — BINGO! No, not the farmer’s dog named Bingo, but you can come and enjoy an event that goes towards supporting dogs and other animals at the A.L.I.V.E Animal Services Group Inc.

The group is hosting a Bingo Event happening Saturday, September 17, 2022 starting at 2:00 P.M. at the Herbs Sims Center in Bluefield, West Virginia!

Doors open at 1:00 P.M., so come enjoy concessions and other prizes such as gift cards and baskets, Kate Spade products and retail, Columbia products and retail, Coach products and retail, jewelry and much more!

15 games of Bingo are $25. Coverall is $5 each.

For more information about this event and to learn more about the services A.L.I.V.E. Animal Services Group Inc. has to offer, please visit their Facebook page at ALIVE Animal Services Group, Inc., and you can visit their website here.