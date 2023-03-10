BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Altruist Realty Group celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.

The realty group is run by husband and wife David and Cyndie Chinn, who have worked in real estate for over two years.

Their philosophy is all about giving back to the community, paying their agents higher commissions and making clients their top priority.

Altruist Realty Group is open 24/7 and covers counties all across southern West Virginia.

David Chinn, the Broker for Altruist Realty, shared what sets this real estate group apart.

“Altruist means philanthropy– to give back,” said Chinn. “After every transaction we do, we let the buyer or seller or whoever we represented choose the charity of their choice, and at the closing, we present a check for that charity.”

Chinn added that he is grateful for the opportunity to help people find their dream homes.

To learn more about the real estate group and how to contact them, visit their website.