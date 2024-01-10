CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — With the inclement weather still here in the Mountain State, the wind continues to be a factor that causes many issues such as downed powerlines.

American Electric Power advised their customers to remain cautious as windstorms can cause critical damage. Spokesman for Appalachian Power, Phil Moye shared what to do if there is a downed powerline.

“What we recommend is if you see a downed wire, assume that it’s a powerline and it’s energized, and give us a call so that we [AEP] can come and check it out,” explained Moye.

American Electric Power also added that you should never touch a downed powerline and to keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the powerlines may touch.