BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–The Bluefield American Legion held their second annual Veterans Helping Veterans Car Show in Bluefield on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

The car, truck and bike show is a fundraiser to help raise money and show support for veterans.

Despite the rain, vehicles of all kinds gathered in front of Bowen Field to participate and donate to the cause.

Along with the vehicles, there were sponsors, food trucks, raffles and an overall contest to win a trophy.

Jim Slaughter, a Vice Commander for American Legion, said the money will go towards helping veterans however possible to ensure they have a better quality of life.

“For us, it’s not just one veteran helping another veteran, it’s a brother or sister helping another brother or sister because we’re one big family,” said Slaughter.

Slaughter said they hope to bring the car show back next year with even bigger and better prizes to further support all veterans and and have fun with the whole community.