BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The newest addition to the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia’s educational experience is an exhibit to educate visitors about the art and science of animation.

According to a press release from the museum, the exhibit focuses on the basics of animation, using interactive exhibits. Visitors may use a sketching studio, a sound effects booth and star in a stop-motion production.

The exhibit, which is open through mid-September, is on loan from the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, one of the nation’s leading science museums.

The Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia in Beckley is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 AM to 5 PM.