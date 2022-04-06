BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Art Center is also gearing up for the return of their annual Spring recital after a long hiatus.

The recital showcases music students from Beckley who take lessons at the art center. The event is returning for the first time since 2019. Performing Arts Director Seth Hughes said giving students the opportunity to learn music and perform those skills for the community is crucial to keeping art and music in the region.

“This is the next generation of musicians in Beckley, learning music in Beckley and I think that is really good for the economy here,” Hughes said. “They are going to stick around and keep making music here.”

The recital will take place April 8, 2022 at 12:00p.m. at the Beckley Art Center.