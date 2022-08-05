BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Another Chance Art Market, The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition will be hosting a family friendly fundraising event scheduled for Saturday, August 6, 2022 starting at 1:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway.

This event, “Another Chance Art Market”, will feature artists, musicians, and food vendors that have goods and services to contribute in support of the community. Events will also include, a runway show, balloon toss, special speakers, and music from local bands, which include Fool the Crow, The Switch, and Ma Vox.

Food and drinks will be served from Hilltop Coffee and Bandit BBQ. The Humane Society of Raleigh County will also be there offering pet adoptions, original handcrafted art from local artists, and face painting.

This is a fun, free event open to the public and is part of Raleigh County’s Prevention Coalition’s mission to raise awareness for substance misuse prevention and recovery. All funds raised from this event with be used to fight the stigma of this issue and to increase local programming as well.

So come out and enjoy the day while supporting the art community and show your support to the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition.

To learn more about this event, please contact Leah Deitz-Jackson, Raleigh County Community Action Association Marketing and Development Specialist at 304-890-2931, or at Leah.deitz-jackson@rccaa.org.