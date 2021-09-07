POLICE: Ansted man facing felony allegations of running person over with side-by-side

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — A man from Ansted is facing two felony charges following an altercation, where police say he ran over a family member with a small vehicle.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call in the Ansted area of a fight between two family members. Based on witness reports, deputies say Michael Ford, of Ansted, ran over the other family member with a side-by-side before crashing it into a nearby creek.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they were treated.

Michael Ford is charged with Malicious Wounding and Domestic Battery. Ford now awaits court proceedings. 

