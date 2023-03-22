BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Appalachian Power customers in Mercer County could see brief outages in their area in the coming days.

On Saturday, March 25, 2023, Appalachian Power is planning a brief power outage for some customers in the surrounding areas of Bluefield between 10:00 P.M. and 11:00 P.M.

The outage is needed so line workers can safely complete work on electrical facilities that help bring power to the community. If the planned outage is canceled for any reason, the work will be rescheduled for a later date.

Any customers with any questions can call Appalachian Power at 1-800-982-4237.