CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — With inclement weather expected in the forecast this weekend, Appalachian Power is preparing for the storm coming through the Mountain State.

The storm is expected to bring high winds into the area through the middle of Saturday. Winds of 45 to 55 mph is expected in the area today through 7:00 P.M, and a second round of winds around 60 mph are expected tonight through early afternoon tomorrow.

Crews from Appalachian Power are staying on high alert in their locations and are ready to work. Additional crews are also available if any other issues from the storm occur, such as outages. If other damage is present, workers may have to move around the area or to that location.

High winds from a storm can cause significant damage such as downed power lines. Appalachian Power wants to remind their customers that if a line is down, you should stay away from them and not touch them. Children and pets should stay away from downed power lines as well.