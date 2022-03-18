BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Several colleges and universities across our region are receiving money to develop their nursing programs.

New River Community and Technical College received over $420,000 to go towards their program. It will be used to create a paramedic to RN bridge program and expand their existing LPN programs to other locations.

“It’s very nice to have, what I consider, infrastructure support to get the things that we need on our end so we can increase our access to that education,” NRCTC President Bonny Copenhaver said.

The new additions to their nursing program are expected to be completed by next fall.