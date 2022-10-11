BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Detectives with the Beckley Police Department arrested a suspect connected to the reported gunshots fired at Beckley’s Chili Night Festival, on October 8, 2022.

According to Deputy Chief David S. Allard with Beckley Police Department, after shots were fired towards the end of the Chili Night Festival on October 8, 2022, detectives started an investigation and have arrested a suspect.

Colton Eric Adkins, of MacArthur, was arrested following a separate firearm incident that happened after the Chili Night incident, on October 10, 2022 at the Sheetz on Robert C. Byrd Drive. A handgun was recovered during his arrest.

Adkins is being charged with five counts of Wanton Endangerment involving a firearm.

Adkins is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail pending court proceedings. Police Chief Dean Bailey encouraged the public to help in the continuing case

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated at a family event and we will utilize all investigative methods necessary to be able to charge those individuals that caused panic at the event. This is an active investigation and additional arrests are anticipated. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department or Crime Stoppers of WV via their free P3 Tips app.” Police Chief Dean Bailey

Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest in this incident.