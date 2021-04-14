‘Ascend WV’ receives 2k applications within 36 hours of website going live

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says 2,000 people have applied for Ascend West Virginia, a program designed to have people move into the Mountain State for remote work.

The governor said there were only 50 spots available for moving to Morgantown, the only place open for the program. After two hours of launching the site, 200 people from 38 different states have filled out applications on their website.

Justice says as of 9:50 p.m. Tuesday night, 2,000 people have filled out applicants.

The application process is about an hour long.

According to the official Ascend West Virginia website, the incentive to move here includes $10,000 with an additional $2,000 after living in the state for two years, along with a year of free activities like whitewater rafting and downhill skiing, free access to outdoor gear rentals.

As of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby says the number of people who inquired about moving to West Virginia through the program has updated from 55,000 to 65,000.

