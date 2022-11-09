BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The second annual “ACT on Healthy Equity: Community Solutions Challenge” announced an award for the Wade Center located in Bluefield, WV, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Caleb Scott, Senior at Richlands High School

AstraZeneca, a global British-Swedish pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, awarded the Wade Center a $25,000 grant to help expand their Virtual Reality Lab with addition 3D printers, workstations, programs and virtual reality headpieces. The lab was created earlier in 2022 by Caleb Scott, a Richlands High School senior, to help younger students learn letters, numbers and patterns as well as offering programming experience.

“It feels fantastic to receive this award. With it we plan to refurbish the whole lab to create a better learning environment for the children” Caleb Scott, designer of the Wade Center Virtual Reality Lab

The Wade Center was created in 2005 to alleviate hunger, poor learning outcomes and the emotional stresses experienced by families living in poverty. It serves 50 at-risk elementary school children in after-school and summer programs that provide help with homework; skills practice in reading, math and computer skills; weekly art and devotional classes; field trips and USDA-approved snacks and meals.