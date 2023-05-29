ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The 35th annual Athens-Concord Town Social was officially been scheduled!

The social will be Sunday, August 13, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and is timed to coincide with Concord University’s freshman orientation weekend so that everyone can meet new students and reunite with those returning.

Vendors are encouraged to register early to guarantee their space. All vendors must be registered with payment by July 31, 2023. There is a non-refundable $10 fee for non-food vendors. There is also a $15 fee for non-food vendors requesting electricity.

You can visit Concord’s website to register.