ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University announced today, March 11, 2022, their annual Town Social is returning after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more than 30 years, the Town Social has offered family-friendly entertainment and fun for the Concord and Athens communities. The event typically draws hundreds of people wanting to enjoy live music and visit craft booths, food vendors. Displays by businesses and organizations will also be set up to help those in the community network with one another.

“We’re thrilled to be able to continue this Concord-Athens tradition again. After a two-year hiatus it’s time for friends and family to celebrate our community by gathering to enjoy one another’s company, live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, and lots more fun. We hope this will be the best town social yet!” Dr. Sarah Beasley, event co-chair

The Town Social will be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the front lawn of Concord University. The deadline for all vendor registrations is Sunday, July 31, 2022.