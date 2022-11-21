ATHENS, WV (WVNS)–Students in Athens are learning all about the different types of jobs across the Mountain State.

Volunteers from WVU Extension and in the local Athens community donated their time to teach children what they do for a living. They learned about spinning yarn, how to test soil, and the life of bees.

Teacher Sarah Brown said this was something she learned while she was in school and wanted her kids to experience it as well.

“I think it’s awesome to have a way for the people who have gained so much from our community to give back to our students and in turn, our students will take that knowledge and maybe someday they’ll be able to do the same thing,” Brown said.

Brown added the school plans to continue Heritage Day annually.