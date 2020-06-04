Athletes join protest in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN – Dante Stills was one of the most recognizable faces in a crowd of hundreds protesting police violence Tuesday after the death of George Floyd.

Stills, a dominant defensive lineman for WVU football, joined the protest in an effort to “give hope” to others in his home state.

“I love being out here,” Stills said. “I’m from here, and I love seeing everybody come together as one, not devised as two separate. So being here and supporting black lives is a great opportunity.”

Several current and former WVU athletes joined the protest on High Street, including some of Stills’ football teammates.

Former Mountaineer basketball player John Flowers speaks with a family at Tuesday’s protest in Morgantown.

Current WVU basketball players also joined the protest, as did former Mountaineer John Flowers.

“I just want equality, man, equality,” Flowers said. “I want people to understand what’s going on, that black people have been oppressed, marginalized for a long time. I think people out here to get their voices heard, it’s good to see our white brothers and sisters out here with us and standing up for the cause. It’s a beautiful thing, it’s peaceful, it’s beautiful.”

The protest began around 10 a.m. and featured a march which went through downtown Morgantown. At the end of the march, the crowd gathered in front of the Monongalia County Courthouse to voice their opinions.

