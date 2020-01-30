Authorities searching for second Parkersburg escapee

VIENNA, WV (WVNS) — A second inmate is wanted for escaping while on work-release in Parkersburg.

Alfred Williams was serving an 8-15 year term on drug, assault, and battery charges at the Parkersburg Correctional Center. West Virginia Division of Corrections officials confirmed he escaped by cutting his electronic monitoring strap and ran while away from the facility in Vienna on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

Williams is the second Parkersburg Correctional Center inmate to escape the same day, after Jefferey Johnson did not return to the facility just hours earlier.

Williams is described as a black man standing 5 feet, 8 inches and weighing 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Williams also has tattoos across his chest and arms, as well as scars throughout his abdomen and arms.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, immediately call 911.