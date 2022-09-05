GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Acting Superintendent Jason Newman recently announced the Autumn hours that will be in effect at the park starting Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

For this Fall season, the Canyon Rim Visitor Center in Lansing and Sandstone Visitor Center in Sandstone will remain open seven days a week from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. The Thurmond Visitor Center will be open weekends from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. through the end of October, but only on Saturdays and Sundays. Grandview Visitor Center will be opened on weekends through the end of October from 12:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. and again only on Saturdays and Sundays.

Park facilities will continue to be opened for the Fall season, which includes the campgrounds, parking lots, boat launches, and most roads and trails. The park is open 24 hours a day, although some areas may be affected due to climatic weather, which can cause hazardous conditions such as flooding or storms.

Any type of updates including long-term and temporary closures are posted on the park’s webpage under “Alerts,” or at www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/conditions.htm, or through social media such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

This time year and season, ranger-guided walks and talks will continue, and will include Hidden History Happenings. This is a special event that will look at sites throughout Southern West Virginia from Friday, September 16, 2022 to Sunday, September 25, 2022.

To learn more about these free activities, you can follow the park on its social media sites, and a calendar of park events is available online at www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/programs.htm. Some programs do require reservations.

“Autumn is an amazing time to explore parks. The changing colors of the fall leaves draw people from near and far to see the beauty of the gorge, but this time of year is a fun time to explore the history of this area. Rich stories of people and communities can be found around every bend in the gorge. Special events like Hidden History Happenings highlight this region’s heritage,” said Newman.

For more updated information about the national parks in southern West Virginia, please visit the park websites at nps.gov/neri, nps.gov/gari, and nps.gov/blue and follow park social media on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.