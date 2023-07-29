BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — School will be back in session in a few short weeks. Unfortunately, that means some children will have to go without. Luckily, a local church in the community wants to ensure that foster and adoptive families feel loved, seen and cared for.

Calvary Assembly of God, sponsored by Jockey being Family, wants to make the workload of foster families a little easier this school season.

The Back to School Bash was held on Saturday, July 29, 2023. There were free school supplies, food and even bounce houses. The pastor says this is the second year for the event.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to be a blessing for a few hours here to the adoptive and foster families. To be a blessing to them,” said John Jordan, lead pastor.

Clothing was also provided from newborn all the way up to adult hood. Families could grab a bag and collect anything they might need like diapers, car seats and clothing, all free of charge.

“It’s a wonderful thing the families are doing to step in and serve the children in need. So we want to be a blessing to them,” said Tammy Acord, the Women’s Director.

School in Raleigh County resumes August 25th.

The Calvary Assembly of God volunteers tell us they hope the bash can assist as many families as possible.