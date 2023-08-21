BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The State Fair of West Virginia drew to a close on Saturday, August 19th.

That can only mean one thing for kids.

School time is upon us, and some kids have already started the fall school year. It is safe to say that children have different opinions about going back to school, but one little girl has a relatable favorite subject.

“So, my favorite part of school is recess,” said Kaylee Pendergrass, a first grader.

Just like the shining star Miss Pendergrass, a few students are excited about the school sports they may get to play.

Future Basketball Star Jacob Kincaid is all about the possibility of shooting hoops! The tiny tyke says the sport only comes second to his love for math.

“There is one I like to play, it’s basketball,” said Kincaid.